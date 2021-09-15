Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 11:36 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 66 50 .569
Arkansas (Seattle) 63 53 .543 3
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 62 53 .539
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 62 54 .534 4
Springfield (St. Louis) 43 73 .371 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 62 52 .544
Amarillo (Arizona) 56 59 .487
Midland (Oakland) 56 59 .487
San Antonio (San Diego) 55 61 .474 8
Corpus Christi (Houston) 52 63 .452 10½

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa 5, Midland 3

Arkansas at Wichita, susp.

Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 4

NW Arkansas 3, Springfield 2

Frisco 13 Amarillo 6

Wednesday’s Games

Amarilla 10, Frisco 9, 7 innings, 1st game

Amarilla 3, Frisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tulsa 6, Midland 4

Wichita 6, Arkansas 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Arkansas 10 Wichita 5, 2nd game

Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 0

NW Arkansas 5, Springfield 3

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.

