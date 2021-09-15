Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 66 50 .569 — Arkansas (Seattle) 63 53 .543…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 66 50 .569 — Arkansas (Seattle) 63 53 .543 3 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 62 53 .539 3½ Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 62 54 .534 4 Springfield (St. Louis) 43 73 .371 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 62 52 .544 — Amarillo (Arizona) 56 59 .487 6½ Midland (Oakland) 56 59 .487 6½ San Antonio (San Diego) 55 61 .474 8 Corpus Christi (Houston) 52 63 .452 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa 5, Midland 3

Arkansas at Wichita, susp.

Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 4

NW Arkansas 3, Springfield 2

Frisco 13 Amarillo 6

Wednesday’s Games

Amarilla 10, Frisco 9, 7 innings, 1st game

Amarilla 3, Frisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tulsa 6, Midland 4

Wichita 6, Arkansas 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Arkansas 10 Wichita 5, 2nd game

Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 0

NW Arkansas 5, Springfield 3

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.