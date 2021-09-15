Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|66
|50
|.569
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|63
|53
|.543
|3
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|62
|53
|.539
|3½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|62
|54
|.534
|4
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|43
|73
|.371
|23
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|62
|52
|.544
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|56
|59
|.487
|6½
|Midland (Oakland)
|56
|59
|.487
|6½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|55
|61
|.474
|8
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|52
|63
|.452
|10½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa 5, Midland 3
Arkansas at Wichita, susp.
Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 4
NW Arkansas 3, Springfield 2
Frisco 13 Amarillo 6
|Wednesday’s Games
Amarilla 10, Frisco 9, 7 innings, 1st game
Amarilla 3, Frisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tulsa 6, Midland 4
Wichita 6, Arkansas 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Arkansas 10 Wichita 5, 2nd game
Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 0
NW Arkansas 5, Springfield 3
|Thursday’s Games
Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.
