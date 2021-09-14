Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 65 49 .570 — Arkansas (Seattle) 62 52 .544…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 65 49 .570 — Arkansas (Seattle) 62 52 .544 3 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 61 53 .535 4 Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 61 54 .530 4½ Springfield (St. Louis) 43 72 .374 22½ South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 62 51 .549 — Midland (Oakland) 56 58 .491 6½ Amarillo (Arizona) 55 59 .482 7½ San Antonio (San Diego) 55 60 .478 8 Corpus Christi (Houston) 51 63 .447 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 6, Northwest Arkansas 2

Tulsa 8, Amarillo 7

Midland at Corpus Christi, canc.

Springfield 8, Arkansas 1

San Antonio 3, Frisco 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa 5, Midland 3

Arkansas at Wichita, susp.

Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 4

NW Arkansas 3, Springfield 2

Frisco 13 Amarillo 6

Wednesday’s Games

Frisco at Amarilla, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.