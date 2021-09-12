Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 65 49 .570
Arkansas (Seattle) 62 52 .544 3
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 60 53 .531
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 60 54 .526 5
Springfield (St. Louis) 43 71 .377 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 61 51 .545
Midland (Oakland) 56 57 .496
Amarillo (Arizona) 55 58 .487
San Antonio (San Diego) 55 59 .482 7
Corpus Christi (Houston) 50 63 .442 11½

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 10, Wichita 3

Springfield 14, Arkansas 7

Corpus Christi 1, Midland 0

Frisco 7, San Antonio 4

Amarillo 20, Tulsa 12

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 6, Northwest Arkansas 2

Tulsa 8, Amarillo 7

Midland at Corpus Christi, canc.

Springfield 8, Arkansas 1

San Antonio 3, Frisco 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up