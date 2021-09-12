Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|65
|49
|.570
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|62
|52
|.544
|3
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|60
|53
|.531
|4½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|60
|54
|.526
|5
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|43
|71
|.377
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|61
|51
|.545
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|56
|57
|.496
|5½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|55
|58
|.487
|6½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|55
|59
|.482
|7
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|50
|63
|.442
|11½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas 10, Wichita 3
Springfield 14, Arkansas 7
Corpus Christi 1, Midland 0
Frisco 7, San Antonio 4
Amarillo 20, Tulsa 12
|Sunday’s Games
Wichita 6, Northwest Arkansas 2
Tulsa 8, Amarillo 7
Midland at Corpus Christi, canc.
Springfield 8, Arkansas 1
San Antonio 3, Frisco 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.