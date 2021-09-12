Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 65 49 .570 — Arkansas (Seattle) 62 52 .544…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 65 49 .570 — Arkansas (Seattle) 62 52 .544 3 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 60 53 .531 4½ Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 60 54 .526 5 Springfield (St. Louis) 43 71 .377 22 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 61 51 .545 — Midland (Oakland) 56 57 .496 5½ Amarillo (Arizona) 55 58 .487 6½ San Antonio (San Diego) 55 59 .482 7 Corpus Christi (Houston) 50 63 .442 11½

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 10, Wichita 3

Springfield 14, Arkansas 7

Corpus Christi 1, Midland 0

Frisco 7, San Antonio 4

Amarillo 20, Tulsa 12

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 6, Northwest Arkansas 2

Tulsa 8, Amarillo 7

Midland at Corpus Christi, canc.

Springfield 8, Arkansas 1

San Antonio 3, Frisco 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.

