Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|64
|49
|.566
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|62
|51
|.549
|2
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|60
|52
|.536
|3½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|59
|54
|.522
|5
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|42
|71
|.372
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|61
|50
|.550
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|56
|57
|.496
|6
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|55
|57
|.491
|6½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|54
|59
|.478
|8
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|50
|63
|.442
|12
___
|Friday’s Games
Wichita 5, Northwest Arkansas 3
Arkansas 12, Springfield 5
Midland 7, Corpus Christi 6, 12 innings
San Antonio 3, Frisco 1
Tulsa 8, Amarillo 7
|Saturday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas 10, Wichita 3
Springfield 14, Arkansas 7
Corpus Christi 1, Midland 0
Frisco 7, San Antonio 4
Amarillo 20, Tulsa 12
|Sunday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.
