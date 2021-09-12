Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 64 49 .566 — Arkansas (Seattle) 62 51 .549…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 64 49 .566 — Arkansas (Seattle) 62 51 .549 2 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 60 52 .536 3½ Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 59 54 .522 5 Springfield (St. Louis) 42 71 .372 22 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 61 50 .550 — Midland (Oakland) 56 57 .496 6 Amarillo (Arizona) 55 57 .491 6½ San Antonio (San Diego) 54 59 .478 8 Corpus Christi (Houston) 50 63 .442 12

___

Friday’s Games

Wichita 5, Northwest Arkansas 3

Arkansas 12, Springfield 5

Midland 7, Corpus Christi 6, 12 innings

San Antonio 3, Frisco 1

Tulsa 8, Amarillo 7

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 10, Wichita 3

Springfield 14, Arkansas 7

Corpus Christi 1, Midland 0

Frisco 7, San Antonio 4

Amarillo 20, Tulsa 12

Sunday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarilla, 8:05 p.m.

