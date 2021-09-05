Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|62
|46
|.574
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|59
|49
|.546
|3
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|58
|50
|.537
|4
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|57
|50
|.533
|4½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|40
|68
|.370
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|59
|47
|.557
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|53
|55
|.491
|7
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|51
|56
|.477
|8½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|51
|57
|.472
|9
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|48
|60
|.444
|12
___
|Saturday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas 7, Corpus Christi 5
Arkansas 1, Wichita 0
Midland 3, Frisco 1
Amarillo 6, San Antonio 3
Tulsa 15, Springfield 3
|Sunday’s Games
Midland 8, Frisco 3
Arkansas 2, Wichita 1
Tulsa 9, Springfield 4
San Antonio 7, Amarillo 4
Corpus Christi 5, Northwest Arkansas 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
