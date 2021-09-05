CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 10:21 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 62 46 .574
Arkansas (Seattle) 59 49 .546 3
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 58 50 .537 4
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 57 50 .533
Springfield (St. Louis) 40 68 .370 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 59 47 .557
Midland (Oakland) 53 55 .491 7
Amarillo (Arizona) 51 56 .477
San Antonio (San Diego) 51 57 .472 9
Corpus Christi (Houston) 48 60 .444 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 7, Corpus Christi 5

Arkansas 1, Wichita 0

Midland 3, Frisco 1

Amarillo 6, San Antonio 3

Tulsa 15, Springfield 3

Sunday’s Games

Midland 8, Frisco 3

Arkansas 2, Wichita 1

Tulsa 9, Springfield 4

San Antonio 7, Amarillo 4

Corpus Christi 5, Northwest Arkansas 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Sports

