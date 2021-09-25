Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Dominican boxer hospitalized, ‘responsive’ after brutal KO

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 3:55 PM

LONDON (AP) — Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo was taken to the hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith on Saturday.

Event promoter Eddie Hearn said the 33-year-old Castillo was “responsive” after needing treatment by medical staff in the ring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in one of the fights on the undercard of the world heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Castillo’s legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas and referee Bob Williams quickly called off the fight in the second round.

Smith, in his first fight since losing to Canelo Alvarez at super-middleweight in December, jumped on the rope after the knockdown but cut short his celebrations in concern for his opponent, who appeared to be hit flush on the temple.

