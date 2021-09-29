Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Daughter says Pelé will…

Daughter says Pelé will leave hospital and recover at home

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 9:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Wednesday.

The 80-year-old Pelé removed a tumor from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

“Now that he’s stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home,” Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, adding she will return to the United States, where she lives. “(Thank you) for all the affection and love we received from you this month!”

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon.

Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing him recovering in the hospital. The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

State, Commerce data strategies underpin broader agency goals

Agencies adding more resources — and people — to power DEIA initiatives

Senators release cyber incident reporting bill, preview FISMA reforms

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up