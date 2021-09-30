Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Dairon Asprilla breaks tie in Timbers’ 2-1 win over LAFC

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 12:48 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dairon Asprilla broke a tie off a rebound in the 59th minute and the Portland Timbers held on to beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Felipe Mora broke in alone on goal, but his shot banged off the right post. However, it went back to Asprilla on the other side and he scored into the open net.

Danny Musovski had tied it for LAFC (9-12-6) four minutes earlier.

Yimmi Chara opened the scoring for Portland (13-10-4) in the final minute of the first half, starting the Timbers to their sixth win in an unbeaten streak of seven games.

