Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Chicharito helps LA Galaxy…

Chicharito helps LA Galaxy tie Houston Dynamo 1-1

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 1:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Balcázar scored his 12th goal of the season to help the LA Galaxy tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Chicharito pulled the Galaxy (11-8-5) even in the 61st minute, heading home Dejan Joveljic’s entry for his fourth goal in four games.

Fabrice-Jean Picault scored for Houston (4-10-11) in the 13th minute with a sliding shot that rolled in. Houston is winless in 20 away matches, the longest active streak in MLS.

The Galaxy are winless in five games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Vendor on USPS vehicle contract shortlist ends bid protest over award

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Industry’s patience wearing thin with DoD’s CMMC, GSA’s follow-on to OASIS

Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up