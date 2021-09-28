Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Chelsea midfielder Kante tests positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 9:55 AM

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating for 10 days.

The France World Cup winner will miss Chelsea’s Champions League match at Juventus on Wednesday and the English Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he did not know the percentage of his squad that has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Tuchel has been vaccinated.

