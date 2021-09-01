Carter-Vickers, Palmer-Brown, Gioacchini loaned to new teams

American defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Erik Palmer-Brown, and forward Nicholas Gioacchini were loaned before Europe’s summer transfer window closed. Carter-Vickers…

American defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Erik Palmer-Brown, and forward Nicholas Gioacchini were loaned before Europe’s summer transfer window closed.

Carter-Vickers was sent to Scotland’s Glasgow Celtic from England’s Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan Tuesday. The Scottish team said it has an option to buy his rights.

Gioacchini was loaned to first-tier Montpellier from second-tier Caen in France, and Palmer-Brown to France’s newly promoted Troyes from England’s Manchester City.

Carter-Vickers, a 23-year-old son of former NBA player Howard Carter, has been with Spurs since 2016-17 but has been limited to five appearances, all in the FA Cup, League Cup and new UEFA Conference League. He has been loaned to Sheffield United (2017-18), Ipswich (2018), Swansea (2018=19), Stoke (2019-20) and Bournemouth (2020-21).

Carter-Vickers has made eight appearances for the U.S. national team but none since 2019.

Palmer-Brown, 24, has been loaned from Manchester City to Belgium’s Kortrijk, the Netherlands’ Breda (2018-19) and Austria Vienna (2019-21). He has played twice for the U.S. Palmer-Brown is from Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Gioacchini, a 21-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, has been with Caen since 2018-19. The club was relegated at the end of that season. He has three goals in eight international appearances.

