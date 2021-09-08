9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Home » Sports » Calgary Flames sign Connor…

Calgary Flames sign Connor Mackey, Brad Richardson

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Connor Mackey and forward Brad Richardson on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Mackey agreed to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $912,500. He made his NHL debut for the Flames last season, finishing with a goal and two assists in six games. After playing at Minnesota State, he signed with Calgary as an undrafted free agent in March 2020.

The 36-year-old Richardson agreed to a one-year, $800,000 contract. He has 107 goals and 139 assists in 825 regular-season games in 16 seasons with Colorado, Vancouver, Arizona, Nashville and Los Angeles. Flames coach Darryl Sutter was behind the bench when Richardson won a Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2012.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Privacy, technology groups urge Biden to revive surveillance oversight board

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

Research shows NIST, ISO supply chain standards have up to 89% overlap of risk controls

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up