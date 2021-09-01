CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Blues, D-man Colton Parayko agree on $52M, 8-year extension

The Associated Press

September 1, 2021, 4:44 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colton Parayko’s name is out of trade rumors and in the St. Louis Blues’ long-term plans after agreeing to terms Wednesday on a $52 million, eight-year contract.

The team’s top defenseman was set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and his impending departure threatened to remove another key performer from the blue line that helped St. Louis hoist the Stanley Cup in 2019. Instead, Parayko will count $6.5 million against the salary cap when his new deal starts in the 2022-23 season until it runs out in 2030.

“I can’t wait to wear the blue note for another nine years,” Parayko said. “St. Louis has been my home now for six seasons, and this is where I want to be.”

Parayko put up 12 points during the Blues’ Cup run two years ago. He was limited to that many during an injury-plagued 2021 season.

The departures of captain Alex Pietrangelo, Jay Bouwmeester, Joel Edmundson, Carl Gunnarsson and Vince Dunn made Parayko and Robert Bortuzzo as the only defensemen left from the Blues team that won the Cup in 2019.

“Winning here in 2019 was special, and I want the chance to stay here and do that again,” Parayko said.

The 28-year-old from St. Albert, Alberta, is just one of 10 players at his position to put up 170 points and a plus-50 rating since 2015. Parayko has 171 points in 418 regular-season games and 27 more in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

