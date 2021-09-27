Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?': A local hospital amid Delta | Pfizer to seek approval for kids in 'days' | CDC chief: Get vaccinated, stop variants | Enough vaccines for boosters | Latest cases in DC region
Blackhawks G Lankinen removed from COVID-19 protocol

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 8:42 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen practiced Monday after he was removed from the COVID-19 protocol list.

Lankinen had been held out since Friday. His absence doesn’t necessarily mean he tested positive for COVID-19.

General manager Stan Bowman said last week that the team was 100% vaccinated.

The 26-year-old Lankinen is coming off a solid rookie season, going 17-14-5 with 3.01 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He is expected to back up Marc-Andre Fleury this year.

