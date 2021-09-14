Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. updates quarantine rules | Army Ten-Miler goes virtual | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
Berry scores in 88th minute, Crew beat Red Bulls 2-1

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 10:10 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Darlington Nagbe and Miguel Berry scored 14 minutes apart late in the second half and the Columbus Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Columbus (8-11-6) had lost eight of its last nine, including two straight defeats. New York (6-11-5) is winless in nine straight visits to Columbus, including the playoffs. New York’s last win at the Crew was a 2-1 victory in 2015.

Nagbe headed in a rebound in the 74th to tie it at 1. Berry had a rebound fall to feet at the back post and he got past his defender to send it by goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel in the 88th.

New York scored in the 25th when Patryk Klimala sent home a loose ball in front of the net.

