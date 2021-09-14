Coronavirus News: How parents can prepare for COVID in schools | Child cases up 240% since July | FDA experts oppose booster plan | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Bayern beats Barcelona 3-0…

Bayern beats Barcelona 3-0 for 1st loss of post-Messi era

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thomas Müller scored a goal and Robert Lewandowski added two more to help Bayern Munich deal Barcelona its first loss of the post-Lionel Messi era on Tuesday in a 3-0 victory at Camp Nou in their Champions League opener.

Müller’s 34th-minute strike took his career tally to seven goals against Barcelona, including the two he netted in the 8-2 shellacking Bayern dealt Barcelona the last time they met in August 2020.

Without Messi to rely on as it had for years, Barcelona was running scared from the start as it focused on protecting itself from another embarrassing defeat.

The final score hid the total dominance of the Bundesliga powerhouse. Julian Nagelsmann’s team turned the once great attacking juggernaut of Barcelona into a jittery bunch hunkered down their own area.

Lewandowski turned Bayern’s complete control into goals in the 56th and 85th, both times putting in rebounds from shots that came off the post to the striker.

Even its fans back at Camp Nou, which was at 40% capacity, for the first time in the Champions League since the start of the pandemic could not muster a better showing from the home squad.

Barcelona had two wins and a draw in its three previous matches, all in the Spanish league, that it had played this season after its wretched finances had kept it from resigning Messi.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

"";

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

FDIC, State finding novel approaches to bring new technology to users

Pentagon official says CMMC changes will be finalized ‘very soon’

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Federal retirement claims processing not getting any faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up