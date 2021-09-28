Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 97 59 .622 _
New York 89 67 .571 8
Boston 88 68 .564 9
Toronto 87 69 .558 10
Baltimore 50 106 .321 47

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 89 68 .567 _
Cleveland 77 79 .494 11½
Detroit 75 81 .481 13½
Kansas City 71 85 .455 17½
Minnesota 69 87 .442 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 91 65 .583 _
Seattle 87 70 .554
Oakland 85 72 .541
Los Angeles 74 82 .474 17
Texas 57 99 .365 34

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 72 .535 _
Philadelphia 81 75 .519
New York 74 82 .474
Washington 65 92 .414 19
Miami 64 92 .410 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 94 62 .603 _
St. Louis 87 69 .558 7
Cincinnati 82 75 .522 12½
Chicago 67 89 .429 27
Pittsburgh 58 98 .372 36

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 102 54 .654 _
z-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 2
San Diego 78 78 .500 24
Colorado 71 85 .455 31
Arizona 50 106 .321 52

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 7

Seattle 13, Oakland 4

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, Colorado 4

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

