All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 _ Boston 88 65 .575 6 New York 86 67 .562 8 Toronto 85 67 .559 8½ Baltimore 48 104 .316 45½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 85 66 .563 _ Cleveland 74 76 .493 10½ Detroit 74 78 .487 11½ Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½ Minnesota 67 85 .441 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 91 61 .599 _ Seattle 83 69 .546 8 Oakland 82 70 .539 9 Los Angeles 72 80 .474 19 Texas 55 97 .362 36

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 80 70 .533 _ Philadelphia 78 74 .513 3 New York 73 79 .480 8 Miami 64 88 .421 17 Washington 63 89 .414 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 91 61 .599 _ St. Louis 82 69 .543 8½ Cincinnati 78 74 .513 13 Chicago 67 85 .441 24 Pittsburgh 57 94 .377 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 99 53 .651 _ z-Los Angeles 97 55 .638 2 San Diego 76 75 .503 22½ Colorado 71 80 .470 27½ Arizona 48 104 .316 51

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 5, 12 innings

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas (Howard 0-4) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-7) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 12-8) at Minnesota (Ober 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-6) at Oakland (Montas 12-9), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 5

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Atlanta 9, Arizona 2

San Francisco 8, San Diego 6

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Happ 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 5-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 9-2) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Knehr 0-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 12-7) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

