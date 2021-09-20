Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 92 58 .613 _
Boston 86 65 .570
Toronto 84 65 .564
New York 83 67 .553 9
Baltimore 47 102 .315 44½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 85 64 .570 _
Cleveland 73 75 .493 11½
Detroit 72 78 .480 13½
Kansas City 68 82 .453 17½
Minnesota 65 85 .433 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 88 61 .591 _
Oakland 82 67 .550 6
Seattle 80 69 .537 8
Los Angeles 72 77 .483 16
Texas 55 94 .369 33

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 77 70 .524 _
Philadelphia 76 73 .510 2
New York 73 77 .487
Miami 63 86 .423 15
Washington 61 88 .409 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 91 58 .611 _
St. Louis 79 69 .534 11½
Cincinnati 77 73 .513 14½
Chicago 67 83 .447 24½
Pittsburgh 56 93 .376 35

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 97 53 .647 _
z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 1
San Diego 76 73 .510 20½
Colorado 70 79 .470 26½
Arizona 48 101 .322 48½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

Houston 7, Arizona 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Lynch 4-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 6-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Alexander 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-2), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 3, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Houston 7, Arizona 6

St. Louis 8, San Diego 7

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 7-7), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-9), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon eyes allied Defense Production Act expansion to shore up critical supply chains

Air Force planning restructure for future competition and savings

Military spouses should see more flexible job opportunities under new OPM hiring policy

Cloud Exchange: IRS eyes cloud migration as an opportunity to retire legacy IT systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up