Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 92 57 .617 _
Boston 85 65 .567
Toronto 83 65 .561
New York 83 66 .557 9
Baltimore 47 101 .318 44½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 84 64 .568 _
Cleveland 72 74 .493 11
Detroit 71 78 .477 13½
Kansas City 67 81 .453 17
Minnesota 65 84 .436 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 87 61 .588 _
Oakland 81 67 .547 6
Seattle 79 69 .534 8
Los Angeles 72 76 .486 15
Texas 55 93 .372 32

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 70 .521 _
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 1
New York 72 77 .483
Miami 62 86 .419 15
Washington 60 88 .405 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 91 57 .615 _
St. Louis 78 69 .531 12½
Cincinnati 77 72 .517 14½
Chicago 66 83 .443 25½
Pittsburgh 56 92 .378 35

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 97 52 .651 _
z-Los Angeles 95 54 .638 2
San Diego 76 72 .514 20½
Colorado 70 78 .473 26½
Arizona 48 100 .324 48½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 6, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 2, Atlanta 0

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Miami (Luzardo 5-8), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

