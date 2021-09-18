All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 92 56 .622 _ Boston 84 65 .564 8½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 92 56 .622 _ Boston 84 65 .564 8½ New York 83 65 .561 9 Toronto 82 65 .558 9½ Baltimore 47 100 .320 44½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 84 63 .571 _ Cleveland 71 74 .490 12 Detroit 70 78 .473 14½ Kansas City 66 81 .449 18 Minnesota 65 83 .439 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 87 60 .592 _ Oakland 80 67 .544 7 Seattle 79 68 .537 8 Los Angeles 72 75 .490 15 Texas 54 93 .367 33

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 69 .524 _ Philadelphia 75 72 .510 2 New York 72 76 .486 5½ Miami 62 85 .422 15 Washington 60 87 .408 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 90 57 .612 _ St. Louis 77 69 .527 12½ Cincinnati 77 71 .520 13½ Chicago 66 82 .446 24½ Pittsburgh 55 92 .374 35

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 96 52 .649 _ z-Los Angeles 94 54 .635 2 San Diego 76 71 .517 19½ Colorado 69 78 .469 26½ Arizona 47 100 .320 48½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-7), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 11-8), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Texas (Lyles 9-11), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 9, Washington 8

St. Louis 8, San Diego 2

Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 6, Atlanta 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Washington (Espino 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Cincinnati (Miley 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Miami (Alcantara 9-13), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Arrieta 5-13) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.