All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 90 56 .616 _ New York 82 64 .562 8 Toronto 82 64 .562 8 Boston 83 65 .561 8 Baltimore 46 99 .317 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 83 62 .572 _ Cleveland 71 73 .493 11½ Detroit 70 76 .479 13½ Kansas City 66 79 .455 17 Minnesota 64 83 .435 20

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 85 60 .586 _ Oakland 78 67 .538 7 Seattle 78 68 .534 7½ Los Angeles 71 74 .490 14 Texas 54 91 .372 31

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 68 .528 _ Philadelphia 73 72 .503 3½ New York 72 75 .490 5½ Miami 62 84 .425 15 Washington 60 86 .411 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 57 .610 _ St. Louis 76 69 .524 12½ Cincinnati 75 71 .514 14 Chicago 66 80 .452 23 Pittsburgh 54 91 .372 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 95 51 .651 _ z-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 1½ San Diego 75 70 .517 19½ Colorado 68 78 .466 27 Arizona 47 99 .322 48

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7) at Texas (Hearn 6-4), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (Garcia 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Miami 8, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, San Francisco 6

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 5-8) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (Garcia 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-5) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

