All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 90 55 .621 _ New York 81 64 .559…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 90 55 .621 _ New York 81 64 .559 9 Toronto 81 64 .559 9 Boston 82 65 .558 9 Baltimore 46 98 .319 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 83 61 .576 _ Cleveland 70 73 .490 12½ Detroit 69 76 .476 14½ Kansas City 66 78 .458 17 Minnesota 64 82 .438 20

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 84 60 .583 _ Seattle 78 67 .538 6½ Oakland 77 67 .535 7 Los Angeles 70 74 .486 14 Texas 54 90 .375 30

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 67 .531 _ Philadelphia 72 72 .500 4½ New York 72 74 .493 5½ Miami 61 84 .421 16 Washington 60 85 .414 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 56 .614 _ St. Louis 75 69 .521 13½ Cincinnati 75 70 .517 14 Chicago 66 79 .455 23 Pittsburgh 53 91 .368 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 95 50 .655 _ z-Los Angeles 93 53 .637 2½ San Diego 74 70 .514 20½ Colorado 67 78 .462 28 Arizona 47 98 .324 48

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Texas 8, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 10, Oakland 7

Boston 8, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-2) at Kansas City (Hernández 6-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 5:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-8) at Tampa Bay (Enns 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at Texas (Otto 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Washington 8, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings

San Francisco 6, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 12:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 5-13), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-5), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

