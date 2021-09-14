All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|90
|55
|.621
|_
|New York
|81
|64
|.559
|9
|Toronto
|81
|64
|.559
|9
|Boston
|81
|65
|.555
|9½
|Baltimore
|46
|98
|.319
|43½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|82
|61
|.573
|_
|Cleveland
|70
|73
|.490
|12
|Detroit
|68
|76
|.472
|14½
|Kansas City
|65
|78
|.455
|17
|Minnesota
|64
|82
|.438
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|59
|.587
|_
|Seattle
|78
|66
|.542
|6½
|Oakland
|77
|66
|.538
|7
|Los Angeles
|70
|73
|.490
|14
|Texas
|53
|90
|.371
|31
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|67
|.531
|_
|Philadelphia
|72
|72
|.500
|4½
|New York
|72
|73
|.497
|5
|Miami
|61
|84
|.421
|16
|Washington
|60
|85
|.414
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|Cincinnati
|75
|70
|.517
|14½
|St. Louis
|74
|69
|.517
|14½
|Chicago
|66
|79
|.455
|23½
|Pittsburgh
|53
|91
|.368
|36
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|94
|50
|.653
|_
|Los Angeles
|92
|53
|.634
|2½
|San Diego
|74
|69
|.517
|19½
|Colorado
|67
|78
|.462
|27½
|Arizona
|47
|97
|.326
|47
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 15, Texas 1
Seattle 5, Boston 4
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 9, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5
Washington 8, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 5, Atlanta 4
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
