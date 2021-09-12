Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 89 53 .627 _
Boston 81 63 .563 9
New York 79 63 .556 10
Toronto 79 63 .556 10
Baltimore 46 96 .324 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 81 61 .570 _
Cleveland 69 71 .493 11
Detroit 67 76 .469 14½
Kansas City 64 78 .451 17
Minnesota 63 79 .444 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 82 59 .582 _
Oakland 77 65 .542
Seattle 77 65 .542
Los Angeles 70 72 .493 12½
Texas 52 89 .369 30

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 75 66 .532 _
Philadelphia 72 70 .507
New York 71 72 .497 5
Miami 60 82 .423 15½
Washington 58 84 .408 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 88 55 .615 _
Cincinnati 75 68 .524 13
St. Louis 72 69 .511 15
Chicago 65 78 .455 23
Pittsburgh 52 90 .366 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 92 50 .648 _
Los Angeles 90 53 .629
San Diego 74 67 .525 17½
Colorado 65 78 .455 27½
Arizona 46 96 .324 46

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Texas 8, Oakland 6

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 2

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2

Toronto 11, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Arizona 7, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Gant 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-4) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Texas (Alexy 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 15, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4

Pittsburgh 10, Washington 7

Miami 6, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Arizona 7, Seattle 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 8-13) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

