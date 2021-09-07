All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|87
|51
|.630
|_
|New York
|78
|59
|.569
|8½
|Boston
|79
|61
|.564
|9
|Toronto
|74
|62
|.544
|12
|Baltimore
|43
|93
|.316
|43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|79
|58
|.577
|_
|Cleveland
|68
|67
|.504
|10
|Detroit
|65
|74
|.468
|15
|Kansas City
|62
|75
|.453
|17
|Minnesota
|60
|77
|.438
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|57
|.584
|_
|Seattle
|75
|63
|.543
|5½
|Oakland
|74
|63
|.540
|6
|Los Angeles
|68
|70
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|49
|88
|.358
|31
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|72
|64
|.529
|_
|Philadelphia
|71
|66
|.518
|1½
|New York
|69
|69
|.500
|4
|Miami
|57
|80
|.416
|15½
|Washington
|57
|80
|.416
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|84
|55
|.604
|_
|Cincinnati
|73
|66
|.525
|11
|St. Louis
|69
|67
|.507
|13½
|Chicago
|64
|75
|.460
|20
|Pittsburgh
|49
|89
|.355
|34½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|88
|50
|.638
|_
|Los Angeles
|87
|51
|.630
|1
|San Diego
|73
|64
|.533
|14½
|Colorado
|63
|75
|.457
|25
|Arizona
|45
|93
|.326
|43
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 innings
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2
Houston 11, Seattle 2
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-12) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 12, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 10, Colorado 5
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6) at Colorado (Gray 7-10), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 8-13), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Nolin 0-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-7), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.