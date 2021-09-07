All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 87 51 .630 _ New York 78 59 .569…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 87 51 .630 _ New York 78 59 .569 8½ Boston 79 61 .564 9 Toronto 74 62 .544 12 Baltimore 43 93 .316 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 79 58 .577 _ Cleveland 68 67 .504 10 Detroit 65 74 .468 15 Kansas City 62 75 .453 17 Minnesota 60 77 .438 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 80 57 .584 _ Seattle 75 63 .543 5½ Oakland 74 63 .540 6 Los Angeles 68 70 .493 12½ Texas 49 88 .358 31

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 72 64 .529 _ Philadelphia 71 66 .518 1½ New York 69 69 .500 4 Miami 57 80 .416 15½ Washington 57 80 .416 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 84 55 .604 _ Cincinnati 73 66 .525 11 St. Louis 69 67 .507 13½ Chicago 64 75 .460 20 Pittsburgh 49 89 .355 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 88 50 .638 _ Los Angeles 87 51 .630 1 San Diego 73 64 .533 14½ Colorado 63 75 .457 25 Arizona 45 93 .326 43

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2

Houston 11, Seattle 2

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-12) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-8) at Oakland (Montas 11-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 12, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 10, Colorado 5

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6) at Colorado (Gray 7-10), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 2-3) at Arizona (Weaver 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 8-13), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Nolin 0-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-7), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Darvish 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

