Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 85 50 .630 _
New York 78 56 .582
Boston 78 59 .569 8
Toronto 71 62 .534 13
Baltimore 41 92 .308 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 78 57 .578 _
Cleveland 67 65 .508
Detroit 64 72 .471 14½
Kansas City 60 74 .448 17½
Minnesota 58 76 .433 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 79 55 .590 _
Oakland 74 61 .548
Seattle 73 62 .541
Los Angeles 67 68 .496 12½
Texas 47 87 .351 32

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 71 63 .530 _
Philadelphia 69 65 .515 2
New York 67 67 .500 4
Miami 56 79 .415 15½
Washington 55 78 .414 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 82 54 .603 _
Cincinnati 72 64 .529 10
St. Louis 69 64 .519 11½
Chicago 61 75 .449 21
Pittsburgh 48 87 .356 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 86 49 .637 _
Los Angeles 85 50 .630 1
San Diego 71 64 .526 15
Colorado 62 73 .459 24
Arizona 45 91 .331 41½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 3

Toronto 11, Oakland 10

Boston 8, Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Detroit 15, Cincinnati 5

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

Seattle 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Houston 6, San Diego 3

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Akin 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at Toronto (Ray 10-5), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 9-4) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-14), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 3-9), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 4-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 10-6) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5

Miami 10, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2, 10 innings

Detroit 15, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 4, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 15, Milwaukee 4

Seattle 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Houston 6, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-14), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-9) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 12-5) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 10-6) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

