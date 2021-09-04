All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|85
|50
|.630
|_
|New York
|78
|56
|.582
|6½
|Boston
|78
|59
|.569
|8
|Toronto
|71
|62
|.534
|13
|Baltimore
|41
|92
|.308
|43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|78
|57
|.578
|_
|Cleveland
|67
|65
|.508
|9½
|Detroit
|64
|72
|.471
|14½
|Kansas City
|60
|74
|.448
|17½
|Minnesota
|58
|76
|.433
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|79
|55
|.590
|_
|Oakland
|74
|61
|.548
|5½
|Seattle
|73
|62
|.541
|6½
|Los Angeles
|67
|68
|.496
|12½
|Texas
|47
|87
|.351
|32
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|71
|63
|.530
|_
|Philadelphia
|69
|65
|.515
|2
|New York
|67
|67
|.500
|4
|Miami
|56
|79
|.415
|15½
|Washington
|55
|78
|.414
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|82
|54
|.603
|_
|Cincinnati
|72
|64
|.529
|10
|St. Louis
|69
|64
|.519
|11½
|Chicago
|61
|75
|.449
|21
|Pittsburgh
|48
|87
|.356
|33½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|86
|49
|.637
|_
|Los Angeles
|85
|50
|.630
|1
|San Diego
|71
|64
|.526
|15
|Colorado
|62
|73
|.459
|24
|Arizona
|45
|91
|.331
|41½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 3
Toronto 11, Oakland 10
Boston 8, Cleveland 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3, 11 innings
Detroit 15, Cincinnati 5
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2
Seattle 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Houston 6, San Diego 3
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Akin 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at Toronto (Ray 10-5), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 9-4) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-14), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 3-9), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 4-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 10-6) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 11-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5
Miami 10, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2, 10 innings
Detroit 15, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 4, Atlanta 3
St. Louis 15, Milwaukee 4
Seattle 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Houston 6, San Diego 3
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-14), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-9) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 12-5) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 10-6) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 11-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
