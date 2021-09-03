All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|84
|50
|.627
|_
|New York
|77
|56
|.579
|6½
|Boston
|77
|59
|.566
|8
|Toronto
|70
|62
|.530
|13
|Baltimore
|41
|91
|.311
|42
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|78
|56
|.582
|_
|Cleveland
|67
|64
|.511
|9½
|Detroit
|63
|72
|.467
|15½
|Kansas City
|59
|74
|.444
|18½
|Minnesota
|58
|75
|.436
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|55
|.586
|_
|Oakland
|74
|60
|.552
|4½
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|6½
|Los Angeles
|66
|68
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|47
|86
|.353
|31
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|71
|62
|.534
|_
|Philadelphia
|69
|64
|.519
|2
|New York
|66
|67
|.496
|5
|Washington
|55
|77
|.417
|15½
|Miami
|55
|79
|.410
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|82
|53
|.607
|_
|Cincinnati
|72
|63
|.533
|10
|St. Louis
|68
|64
|.515
|12½
|Chicago
|60
|75
|.444
|22
|Pittsburgh
|48
|86
|.358
|33½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|85
|49
|.634
|_
|San Francisco
|85
|49
|.634
|_
|San Diego
|71
|63
|.530
|14
|Colorado
|61
|73
|.455
|24
|Arizona
|45
|90
|.333
|40½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 8, Detroit 6
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-1) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Albers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 2-6) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Allard 3-11) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Washington 6
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3
Atlanta 6, Colorado 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-3) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 6-5) at Colorado (Márquez 11-10), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
