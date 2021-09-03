CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 84 50 .627 _
New York 77 56 .579
Boston 77 59 .566 8
Toronto 70 62 .530 13
Baltimore 41 91 .311 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 78 56 .582 _
Cleveland 67 64 .511
Detroit 63 72 .467 15½
Kansas City 59 74 .444 18½
Minnesota 58 75 .436 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 78 55 .586 _
Oakland 74 60 .552
Seattle 72 62 .537
Los Angeles 66 68 .493 12½
Texas 47 86 .353 31

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 71 62 .534 _
Philadelphia 69 64 .519 2
New York 66 67 .496 5
Washington 55 77 .417 15½
Miami 55 79 .410 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 82 53 .607 _
Cincinnati 72 63 .533 10
St. Louis 68 64 .515 12½
Chicago 60 75 .444 22
Pittsburgh 48 86 .358 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 85 49 .634 _
San Francisco 85 49 .634 _
San Diego 71 63 .530 14
Colorado 61 73 .455 24
Arizona 45 90 .333 40½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 8, Detroit 6

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-1) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Albers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 2-6) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-11) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 6, Colorado 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-3) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 6-5) at Colorado (Márquez 11-10), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

NASA's future of work plan starts with the 'experimental phase'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up