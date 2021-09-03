All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 84 50 .627 _ New York 77 56 .579…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 84 50 .627 _ New York 77 56 .579 6½ Boston 77 59 .566 8 Toronto 70 62 .530 13 Baltimore 41 91 .311 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 78 56 .582 _ Cleveland 67 64 .511 9½ Detroit 63 72 .467 15½ Kansas City 59 74 .444 18½ Minnesota 58 75 .436 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 78 55 .586 _ Oakland 74 60 .552 4½ Seattle 72 62 .537 6½ Los Angeles 66 68 .493 12½ Texas 47 86 .353 31

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 71 62 .534 _ Philadelphia 69 64 .519 2 New York 66 67 .496 5 Washington 55 77 .417 15½ Miami 55 79 .410 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 82 53 .607 _ Cincinnati 72 63 .533 10 St. Louis 68 64 .515 12½ Chicago 60 75 .444 22 Pittsburgh 48 86 .358 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 85 49 .634 _ San Francisco 85 49 .634 _ San Diego 71 63 .530 14 Colorado 61 73 .455 24 Arizona 45 90 .333 40½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 8, Detroit 6

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-1) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Albers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 2-6) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-11) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 6, Colorado 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-3) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 6-5) at Colorado (Márquez 11-10), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

