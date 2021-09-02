CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 84 49 .632 _
New York 77 56 .579 7
Boston 76 59 .563 9
Toronto 70 62 .530 13½
Baltimore 41 91 .311 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 78 56 .582 _
Cleveland 66 64 .508 10
Detroit 63 72 .467 15½
Kansas City 59 73 .447 18
Minnesota 58 75 .436 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 78 55 .586 _
Oakland 74 60 .552
Seattle 72 62 .537
Los Angeles 66 68 .493 12½
Texas 47 86 .353 31

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 62 .530 _
Philadelphia 69 64 .519
New York 65 67 .492 5
Washington 55 77 .417 15
Miami 55 78 .414 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 82 52 .612 _
Cincinnati 72 63 .533 10½
St. Louis 68 64 .515 13
Chicago 59 75 .440 23
Pittsburgh 48 85 .361 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 85 49 .634 _
San Francisco 84 49 .632 ½
San Diego 71 63 .530 14
Colorado 61 72 .459 23½
Arizona 45 90 .333 40½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 9, Texas 5

Seattle 1, Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 8, Oakland 6

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 8, Detroit 6

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 9, Texas 5

Arizona 8, San Diego 3

Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-9), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

