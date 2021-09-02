All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|84
|49
|.632
|_
|New York
|77
|56
|.579
|7
|Boston
|76
|59
|.563
|9
|Toronto
|70
|62
|.530
|13½
|Baltimore
|41
|91
|.311
|42½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|78
|56
|.582
|_
|Cleveland
|66
|64
|.508
|10
|Detroit
|63
|72
|.467
|15½
|Kansas City
|59
|73
|.447
|18
|Minnesota
|58
|75
|.436
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|55
|.586
|_
|Oakland
|74
|60
|.552
|4½
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|6½
|Los Angeles
|66
|68
|.493
|12½
|Texas
|47
|86
|.353
|31
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|62
|.530
|_
|Philadelphia
|69
|64
|.519
|1½
|New York
|65
|67
|.492
|5
|Washington
|55
|77
|.417
|15
|Miami
|55
|78
|.414
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|82
|52
|.612
|_
|Cincinnati
|72
|63
|.533
|10½
|St. Louis
|68
|64
|.515
|13
|Chicago
|59
|75
|.440
|23
|Pittsburgh
|48
|85
|.361
|33½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|85
|49
|.634
|_
|San Francisco
|84
|49
|.632
|½
|San Diego
|71
|63
|.530
|14
|Colorado
|61
|72
|.459
|23½
|Arizona
|45
|90
|.333
|40½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 9, Texas 5
Seattle 1, Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 8, Oakland 6
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 8, Detroit 6
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Colorado 9, Texas 5
Arizona 8, San Diego 3
Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Washington 6
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-9), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
