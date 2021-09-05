CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Badji scores in 89th…

Badji scores in 89th to give Rapids 1-0 win over Earthquakes

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 12:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Badji came on in the 88th minute and scored moments later to give the Colorado Rapids a 1-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

On the counter-attack, after a turnover by San Jose in its attacking third, Jonathan Lewis played a though ball to Nicolás Mezquida, who beat a defender before tapping a pass that led Badji to the center of the area for a one-touch finish in the 89th minute.

The Rapids (12-4-5) are unbeaten, with five wins, in their last seven games.

The Earthquakes (6-8-8) had their 11-game unbeaten streak — the longest unbeaten run since July-October 2005, when they avoided defeat in a club-record 14 straight games — snapped.

Colorado won for just the second time in its last 10 visits to San Jose in MLS play dating to 2004.

Williams Yarbrough had two saves for the Rapids. The 32-year-old goalkeeper has nine shutouts this season, tied with Nashville’s Joe Willis for most in MLS.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up