Austrian rider injured in traffic accident at cycling worlds

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 9:10 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Austrian junior rider Leila Gschwentner was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a collision with a public bus on Wednesday during a training ride at the world cycling championships.

The Austrian cycling federation said the crash took place in the city of Leuven, one of the host cities for the championships currently taking place in the Flanders region of Belgium.

The 17-year-old Gschwentner was riding the course that will be used for Saturday’s junior road race when the crash happened. The federation said no other injuries were detected.

It was the second road accident to mar the world championships after former professional cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen of Denmark died last week following a collision with vehicle during a ride in Belgium. Sorensen was to commentate for TV at the event.

