Australian ref to become 1st overseas official in EPL game

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 11:16 AM

LONDON (AP) — Australian referee Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to take charge of a game in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Gillett will referee the match between Watford and Newcastle, the league said Monday.

A former referee in Australia’s A-League, Gillett has been officiating in English soccer’s lower leagues since April 2019.

He was promoted to a panel of Premier League referees ahead of this season and has already worked as a video assistant referee.

