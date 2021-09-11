9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Aubameyang ends wait for Arsenal’s first goal and win in EPL

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 12:20 PM

LONDON (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended Arsenal’s wait for a goal and some points in the English Premier League by scoring in a 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday.

The striker tapped in from close range in the 66th minute after Nicolas Pepe struck shots against both posts before the ball dribbled across the face of goal to Aubameyang.

It was enough to lift Arsenal off the bottom of the standings, with Norwich dropping into last place instead.

The win relieves some of the pressure on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, whose team opened with three straight losses without scoring — the most recent a 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City before the international break.

Having also played likely title contender Chelsea in its opening games, Arsenal can at least look forward to a more benign run of fixtures in the league, with Burnley coming up next weekend.

A first clean sheet of the season came with offseason signing Ben White back in the team after being sidelined by contracting the coronavirus, while Arteta made a big call in starting recent signing Aaron Ramsdale in goal over long-time No. 1 Bernd Leno.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

