Home » Sports » At Nashville, Tenn.

At Nashville, Tenn.

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 10:27 PM

Canada 0 1—1
United States 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, United States, Brenden Aaronson 1 (A.Robinson), 55th minute. 2, Canada, Larin 9 (Davies), 62nd minute,

Yellow cards_Layrea, Can, 28th; Pefork, US, 30th; Brooks, US, 33rd; Kaye, Can, 68th; Adams, US, 69th. Red cards_none.

Referee_Oshane Nation, Jamaica. Linesmen_Nicholas Anderson, Jamaica; Ojay Duhaney, Jamaica.

A_43,028.

Lineups

Canada_Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnson, Richie Layrea, Scott Kennedy (Kamal Miller, 58th), Sam Adekugbe; Stephen Eustáquio, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Atiba Hutchison, 77th), Alphonso Davies (Jonathan Osorio, 76th); Doneil Henry, Cyle Larin (Jonathan David, 64th), Junior Hoilett (Tajon Buchanan, 64th)

United States_Matt Turner; Sergiño Dest (DeAndre Yedlin, 44th), Miles Robinson, John Brooks, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Brenden Aaronson (Josh Sargent, 83rd); Sebastian Lletget (Cristian Roldan, 83rd), Jordan Pefork (Konrad de la Fuente, 83rd)

