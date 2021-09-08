9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Home » Sports » Alphonso Davies to miss…

Alphonso Davies to miss Canada qualifier vs El Salvador

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 12:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Canada star Alphonso Davies will miss Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier against El Salvador after getting hurt against the United States.

The Bayern Munich defender set up Cyle Larin’s tying goal in Sunday night’s 1-1 draw at Nashville, Tennessee, Davies’ Canadian record sixth assist of the year, then came out in the 76th minute while favoring a leg.

The Canada Soccer Association said late Tuesday night that the 20-year-old will return to Bayern Munich to continue his recovery and will miss Wednesday’s game in Toronto. The nature of the injury was not specified.

Canada, seeking its first World Cup berth since 1986, opened with a 1-1 home draw against Honduras.

The top three nations in the eight-team final round of North and Central America and the Caribbean qualify for next year’s tournament in Qatar, and the No. 4 team advances to a playoff.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up