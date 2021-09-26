Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Alaphilippe wins back-to-back world titles

Alaphilippe wins back-to-back world titles

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Julian Alaphilippe escaped from a breakaway group to claim a second straight gold medal at cycling’s road world championship on Sunday.

The Frenchman relentlessly attacked and made his decisive move on a sharp climb, with 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) to go. Alaphilippe then took all the risks in the technical bends and short downhills scattered across the finale to retain the world champion’s rainbow jersey he claimed last year.

Alaphilippe, who ruined the Belgian fans’ hopes of seeing hot favorite Wout van Aert winning on home soil, received a few boos as he dashed toward the finish line.

Dutch rider Dylan Van Baarle finished runner-up ahead of Michael Valgren of Denmark.

The challenging 268.3-kilometer course starting in Antwerp and finishing in Leuven took riders across the cycling-mad Flanders region of Belgium. The route switched multiple times between two circuits featuring a myriad of punchy short climbs and several cobbled sectors suiting one-day classics specialists.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up