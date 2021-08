SANDY, Utah (AP) — Bobby Wood scored in 32nd minute in Real Salt Lake’s 1-0 victory over expansion Austin FC…

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Bobby Wood scored in 32nd minute in Real Salt Lake’s 1-0 victory over expansion Austin FC on Saturday night.

Wood found space between defenders to bounce a header past goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Real Salt Lake improved to 6-6-0, and Austin dropped to 4-10-4.

