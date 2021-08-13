CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers vaccines at your home | Extra vaccines for some | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Willock joins Newcastle, Vestergaard…

Willock joins Newcastle, Vestergaard to Leicester in EPL

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 12:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle signed Joe Willock from Arsenal for a reported fee of around $35 million on Friday after the midfielder spent a successful spell on loan at the northeast club last season.

The 21-year-old Willock scored for Newcastle in each of the last seven Premier League matches of last season.

That was his first stint away from Arsenal, which he joined as a kid.

“I’m absolutely delighted to secure our No. 1 target,” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said. “We have had to be patient and persistent, but it has been worth the wait to bring Joe back.”

Willock will not be available for Newcastle’s opening match of the Premier League season, at home to West Ham on Sunday.

Also in the Premier League, Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard joined Leicester from Southampton for a reported $20.8 million, easing the team’s issues at center back following injuries to Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Expected turbulent military moving season is as chaotic as expected

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up