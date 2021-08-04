Willis makes 6 saves for MLS-high 8th shutout for Nashville

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Willis made six saves for his MLS-leading eighth shutout of the season and Nashville tied the New England Revolution 0-0 on Wednesday night.
Nashville (6-1-10) extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches — including four wins. New England (11-3-4) had a four-game winning streak snapped.
New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, who returned from the Gold Cup, made two saves for his fourth clean sheet of the season.
