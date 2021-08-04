2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Story behind tears from Lyles | How speed walking works | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Willis makes 6 saves…

Willis makes 6 saves for MLS-high 8th shutout for Nashville

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 9:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Willis made six saves for his MLS-leading eighth shutout of the season and Nashville tied the New England Revolution 0-0 on Wednesday night.

Nashville (6-1-10) extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches — including four wins. New England (11-3-4) had a four-game winning streak snapped.

New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, who returned from the Gold Cup, made two saves for his fourth clean sheet of the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

UPDATED: USPS, exempt from federal vaccine requirements, sees uptick of employees in quarantine

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Coast Guard looks to plug digital holes in maritime infrastructure under new cyber outlook

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up