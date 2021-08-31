CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 5:19 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 76 55 .580 _
Boston 75 58 .564 _
Oakland 72 59 .550 2
Toronto 69 61 .531
Seattle 70 62 .530

___

Monday’s Games

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Houston 4, Seattle 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-14) at Toronto (Matz 10-7), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-6) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Los Angeles 83 49 .629 _
Cincinnati 71 62 .534 _
San Diego 70 62 .530 ½
St. Louis 67 63 .515
Philadelphia 67 64 .511 3
New York 64 67 .489 6

___

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 6-6), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Darvish 7-8) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 8-6) at Cincinnati (Miley 11-4), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

