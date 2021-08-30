Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 76 54 .585 _ Boston 75 57 .568 _…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 76 54 .585 _ Boston 75 57 .568 _ Oakland 72 59 .550 2½ Seattle 70 61 .534 4½ Toronto 68 61 .527 5½

___

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 4, Seattle 2

Boston 5, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Toronto 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 2, Detroit 1

Cleveland 7, Boston 5

Seattle 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 10-6) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 82 49 .626 _ Cincinnati 71 61 .538 _ San Diego 69 62 .527 1½ St. Louis 66 63 .512 3½ Philadelphia 66 64 .508 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 0

Miami 6, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Angels 10, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Lester 4-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-13), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-9) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

