Western & Southern Open Results

Monday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $3,028,140 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Monday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $3,028,140

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Monday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Jannik Sinner (11), Italy, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-2, 7-5.

Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-3.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (12), Canada, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman (10), Argentina, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Alex de Minaur (14), Australia, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Barbora Krejcikova (9), Czech Republic, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-2, 6-0.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 7-5, 6-1.

Petra Kvitova (11), Czech Republic, def. Madison Keys, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Heather Watson, Britain, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9).

Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-0.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-4, 2-1, ret.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (8), Japan, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Fabio Fognini, Italy, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 11-9.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-2, 2-6, 10-6.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 10-6.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Emma Navarro and Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Caty McNally and Coco Gauff, United States, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (5), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-3.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Hayley Carter, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

