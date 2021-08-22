Western & Southern Open Results

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 2:02 PM

Sunday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $3,028,140

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Sunday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Austin Krajicek and Steve Johnson, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

