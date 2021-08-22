Western & Southern Open Results

Sunday
At Lindner Family Tennis Center
Cincinnati
Purse: $3,028,140
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Sunday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Austin Krajicek and Steve Johnson, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.