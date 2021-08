(Home teams listed first) Qualifying Playoff round, second leg Brøndby (Denmark) 1, RB Salzburg (Austria) 2, RB Salzburg advanced on…

Brøndby (Denmark) 1, RB Salzburg (Austria) 2, RB Salzburg advanced on 4-2 aggregate

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0, Sheriff (Moldova) 0, Sheriff advanced on 3-0 aggregate

Shaktar Donestk (Ukraine) 2, Monaco (France) 2, ET, Shaktar Donetsk advanced on 3-2 aggregate

