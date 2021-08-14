CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Wanyama scores on late…

Wanyama scores on late penalty kick, Montreal beats NY 2-1

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 11:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — Victor Wanyama scored on a penalty kick eight minutes into second-half stoppage time to give Montreal a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Sunisi Ibrahim tied it in the 71st minute and Montreal (7-7-5) went on to snap a five-game winless streak. Patryk Klimala scored for New York (5-9-4) in the 41st.

Bjorn Johnsen’s cross hit Amro Tarek’s hand three minutes into stoppage time and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

Johnsen’s attempt was saved by Carlos Coronel, but after video review, the referee deemed the goalkeeper was off his line.

Mason Toye stepped up for the penalty re-take and Coronel made the save. But for the second time, the referee determined Coronel was off his line.

More than four minutes after Johnsen took the initial penalty, Wanyama made no mistake on Montreal’s third try from the spot. Coronel got a hand on the powerful shot that sailed into the top corner of the net.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up