Veselinovic’s goal helps Whitecaps tie Galaxy 1-1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Ranko Veselinovic scored his first MLS goal to help the Vancouver Whitecaps tie the LA Galaxy 1-1 on Sunday night.

Veselinovic, a 22-year-old defender, capped the scoring with a goal in the the 50th minute.

Kévin Cabral gave LA (10-6-2) a 1-0 lead when he rolled in a right-footer in the 32nd minute.

The Galaxy had their last three-game home win streak snapped.

Vancouver has won just one of its last 13 matches (D5 L7) dating back to mid-May.

