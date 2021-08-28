CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Verstappen leads final practice for Belgian GP, Hamilton 3rd

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 7:28 AM

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen led the third and final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

Verstappen was .95 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, who signed a new one-year deal for next season, and 1.07 seconds ahead of Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren driver Lando Norris was fourth in slippery conditions as rain fell persistently on the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Verstappen topped the second practice on Friday.

The championship leader Hamilton leads him by eight points in the standings after 11 races.

Verstappen leads him 5-4 in wins, 5-3 for pole positions and 4-3 for fastest laps.

Hamilton is chasing a fifth win at the Belgian GP and a record-extending 100th win overall.

