Valtteri Bottas leads 1st practice for Belgian Grand Prix

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 6:47 AM

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.

He was .164 seconds quicker than Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who led for most of the session.

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly was .5 seconds behind Bottas with the third fastest time.

Although seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finished 18th place, he was on course to set a leading time before he was impeded by the Williams car of Nicholas Latifi with about 10 minutes remaining.

A slight downpour shortly before the start and overcast skies made for damp conditions on the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps track.

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda spun his AlphaTauri car early in the session and veteran Kimi Raikkonen clipped a wall with his Alfa Romeo entering the pits toward the end.

There is a second practice later Friday.

Hamilton leads Verstappen by eight points after 11 races.

