US Open Results

Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Ernesto Escobedo, United States, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. David Goffin (27), Belgium, 6-2, 7-5, 6-3.

Reilly Opelka (22), United States, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Emilio Nava, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz (10), Poland, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Aslan Karatsev (21), Russia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Karen Khachanov (25), Russia, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Alexander Bublik (31), Kazakhstan, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 6-1, 5-7, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 6-2, 2-1, ret.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Petra Martic (30), Croatia, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-3, 6-2.

Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Paula Badosa (24), Spain, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-4, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-2.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-3.

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Spain, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Clara Burel, France, 7-5, 6-0.

