United States 3, Serbia 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-23)

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 1:36 AM

United States_Spiker-A. Drews (12-32), J. Larson (11-20) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Drews (2-7), F. Akinradewo (3-10), H. Washington (1-6), J. Larson (2-5), M. Bartsch-Hackley (2-6), J. Poulter (2-6); Server-A. Drews (3-11), H. Washington (1-7), J. Larson (2-15); Scorer-A. Drews (17-50).

Serbia_Spiker-M. Rasic (4-9), M. Popovic (5-9), T. Boskovic (16-41) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Busa (1-7), B. Milenkovic (1-3), M. Ognjenovic (1-6), M. Rasic (1-6), M. Popovic (1-10), T. Boskovic (3-6); Server-B. Busa (0-10), B. Milenkovic (0-7), M. Aleksic (0-1), M. Ognjenovic (0-19), M. Rasic (0-5), M. Popovic (0-8), T. Boskovic (0-9); Scorer-T. Boskovic (19-56).

Referees_Hernan Casamiquela, Argentina. Susana Rodriguez, Spain. Heike Kraft, Germany.

